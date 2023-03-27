Elizabeth Warren running for 3rd US Senate term in 2024

BOSTON — Massachusetts Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced Monday that she is going to search a 3rd term in 2024.

Warren, a distinguished voice for the liberal wing of the Democratic Party and a failed 2020 presidential contender, mentioned she’s running for reelection to finish corruption in Washington, make the financial system paintings for the center elegance and give protection to democracy.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else. I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do,” Warren mentioned in a marketing campaign video launched Monday.

Warren, 73, had greater than $2.3 million in her marketing campaign account on the finish of 2022, in line with reviews filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Warren first received election to the seat in 2012, defeating incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, who used to be elected to fill out the term of Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, who died in 2009.

With the win, the then-Harvard Law School professor turned into the primary girl elected to the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts.

In 2018, Warren received a 2nd term, simply defeating Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, sooner than temporarily environment her points of interest at the presidency.

While in style amongst some Democratic citizens for her blunt rhetoric, Warren used to be not able to become independent from from the birthday celebration’s pack of contenders and dropped out after failing to win any of the states that voted on Super Tuesday, together with coming in 3rd in the Democratic number one in her house state.

During the marketing campaign towards Brown and once more all through her bid for the presidency, Warren used to be dogged by means of previous claims of Native American heritage and her incapability to offer documentation of that ancestry.

That led then-President Donald Trump to head after her early in the presidential marketing campaign, derisively labeling her “Pocahontas.” Warren had said she learned of her family ties to Cherokee and Delaware tribes from stories told by her parents.

After the 2020 loss, Warren continued her focus on the financial sector.

Warren recently joined California Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, to push a proposal to repeal a 2018 rollback of certain aspects of the Dodd-Frank Act, enacted after the financial crisis a decade earlier.

The bill, part of discussions in Congress following the recent abrupt failure of two banks, is unlikely to advance.

In her campaign video, Warren ticked off a series of priorities from passing a wealth tax and putting stricter rules on banks to making child care more affordable, protecting coastal communities and building what she called “a 21st century transportation system across all of Massachusetts.”

It’s unclear who would possibly problem Warren for the Senate seat. Many Democrats seemed to be ready till Warren or fellow Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, additionally a Democrat, made up our minds to not search reelection. Markey in 2020 fended off a number one problem from then-Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy.

The state’s Republican Party is attempting to rebuild after shedding the governor’s place of business remaining yr when Republican Gov. Charlie Baker opted to not search a 3rd term and Democrat Maura Healey handily defeated GOP candidate Geoff Diehl.

Warren already has the backing of many high-profile Massachusetts Democrats together with U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Markey.

Warren serves on a number of congressional committees together with the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, the Committee on Finance and the Committee on Armed Services.