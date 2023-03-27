Florida’s DeSantis issued nine executive orders from March 13 to March 19 | Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued nine executive orders from March 13 to March 19. As of March 19, DeSantis has issued 58 executive orders in 2023 — 16 fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Three of nine executive orders are below:

Executive Order Number 23-54, where the governor assigned Brian Kramer as state attorney for the case involving Thomas Frank Clark in the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Executive Order Number 23-55, where the governor extended the assignment of Susan Lopez as state attorney for the case against Daniel Michael Farris in the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Executive Order Number 23-58, where the governor amended Executive Order 22-148 to include a citation for failure to register a vehicle. He also reaffirmed the newly amended order.

Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of March 13-19, the nation’s governors issued 25 executive orders. DeSantis issued the most with nine. Governors in 39 states issued the fewest with zero. Democratic governors issued 13 of the 25 orders, while Republican governors issued 12.

- Advertisement -

DeSantis has served as governor since Jan. 8, 2019. He issued 272 executive orders in 2022 and 246 in 2021. Nationally, governors issued at least 1,559 executive orders in 2022. Governors have issued 345 executive orders in 2023. Republican governors issued 210, while Democratic governors issued 135. Florida is a Republican trifecta, meaning Republicans control the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

Additional reading: