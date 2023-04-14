EDITORIAL/Keeping Them Cool? Should Texas spend millions to air-condition prisons?

Lawmakers in Texas are debating whether or not or now not to spend millions for air con at state prisons.

The Texas House of Representatives just lately allotted greater than $500 million out of the state’s $32 billion surplus to start cooling 46 state lockups that don’t recently have air con in prisoner dwelling spaces. The closing uncooled 27 jail amenities don’t seem to be integrated on this spherical of investment and would have to be handled later.

But the state Senate hasn’t even regarded as the theory. And some observers doubt Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick may even let the theory come to the Senate flooring.

Proponents say it is inhumane to stay prisoners within the Texas summer season warmth with out air con. They level to inmate deaths from warmth over time. And they are saying it isn’t simply the inmates who’re struggling. Prison guards and different employees have to handle the recent stipulations, too.

Opponents fear about spending such a lot cash for what might be observed as “coddling” inmates. Prison isn’t intended to be delightful, they argue — one thing the vast majority of the the balloting public in “law and order” Texas would consider.

We need to know what you suppose. Should the Legislature spend the important price range to air-condition state prisons.? OR are you towards the theory?

Send your reaction (50 phrases most) to [email protected] via Wednesday, April 19. You too can mail your reaction to the Texarkana Gazette Friday Poll, at P.O. Box 621, Texarkana, TX 75504 or drop it off at our place of job, 101 E. Broad St, Texarkana, Ark. Be positive to come with your title, cope with and get in touch with quantity. We will print as many responses as we will be able to in subsequent Friday’s paper.

Last Week: Trumped Up?

Last week’s query used to be about former President Donald Trump’s indictment in New York. Do you suppose DA Alvin Bragg used to be proper or flawed to pursue prison fees towards former President Trump? Have the fees made any distinction in whether or not or now not you strengthen President Trump’s marketing campaign for president in 2024?

Every time a political candidate will get stuck breaking the regulation, they declare it is political. Let the case pass to trial and if he is discovered blameless, so be it. Personally I’m looking ahead to him to be introduced to trial for January sixth. That used to be the actual crime. — R.M., Texarkana, Arkansas

I did not vote for Trump earlier than and not anything I will envision may be able to reason me to vote for him. He merits no alternative to feather his nest additional via abusing his energy as president. — R.S., Texarkana, Texas

Right. Trump celebrates sin-greed, lust, gluttony, pleasure just like the crime bosses he emulates. What does the rustic acquire via ignoring Trump’s wrongdoing? Are Trump and his cult of seditious hyenas going to behave? In the lengthy, arduous run all of us will have to pray the rule of thumb of regulation prevails. — J.W., Texarkana, Texas

If this had came about in some other court docket Bragg would were laughed out of the court. If I wasn’t for Trump earlier than I might stroll via flood waters to vote for him now. This is getting ridiculous. There is such a lot cash being wasted as a result of some individuals are so jealous and simply need to “get Trump!” Is their existence higher or worse off beneath Biden than it used to be beneath Trump? What about the entire issues Biden has introduced into our nation? Record inflation, our borders being over-ran at an alarming charge, and Biden is solely giving for free cash adore it is water. When they’re continuously protecting Trump’s title within the headlines, other folks want to search for what they’re making an attempt to cover. — Okay.C.P., New Boston, Texas

– Obvious political theater extra smoke and mirrors has any one spotted what is taking place round the remainder of the arena?

– Why is Demonic Man even an issue or subject in America?