Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews scores in last game for the team, GM says they won’t re-sign him

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is not going to go back to the workforce subsequent season, finishing a wildly a hit run that incorporated 3 Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons.

General supervisor Kyle Davidson stated Thursday that the workforce is not going to re-sign its longtime heart, who turns 35 on April 29.

He is eligible for unfastened company after agreeing to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension in July 2014.

‘I believe phrases fail to adequately summarize the whole thing that Jonathan’s executed for the group, the superb reminiscences that he equipped,’ Davidson stated. ‘He’ll be a Blackhawk eternally.’

Chicago hosted Philadelphia in its season finale on Thursday evening. Toews gained his first championship when the Blackhawks beat the Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.

He heard loud, extended cheers when he used to be presented with the beginning lineup, and each time he used to be proven on the overhead videoboard.

The reception reached any other stage when Toews scored a power-play purpose in the moment length, resulting in a thunderous spherical of applause.

It used to be Toews’ first purpose since Jan. 28 and No. 15 on the season. He has 372 objectives and 511 assists in 1,067 regular-season video games – all with Chicago.

Once nicknamed ‘Captain Serious’ – a name that light away as he confirmed extra of his character over the years – Toews may just make a decision to retire after lacking a piece of this season with what he described as signs of lengthy COVID-19 and protracted immune reaction syndrome. He additionally ignored the 2020-21 season on account of those self same well being problems.

‘I don´t in reality have a solution presently,’ he stated Monday. ‘I´m simply looking to revel in the last few days of the season right here with this crew and no longer considering that some distance forward.’

Davidson stated he thinks Toews goes to play subsequent season. ‘But that´s a dialog for him,’ the GM stated.

Toews used to be decided on through Chicago with the No. 3 select in the 2006 draft, one in every of the first markers in the workforce’s upward thrust to the best of the NHL. He used to be simply twenty years outdated when he become the thirty fourth captain in workforce historical past in July 2008.

He is lately the second-longest tenured captain in the NHL – simplest surpassed through the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby.

Toews scored a purpose in the game in opposition to the Flyers, his last in entrance of the house fanatics in Chicago

He celebrated with the workforce as fanatics in the United Center roared their approval

‘He’s indubitably our workforce chief, and he is been the chief right here for a very long time,’ first-year trainer Luke Richardson stated. ‘It used to be at all times amusing to look at him play. I used to be at all times a fan, however to have an opportunity to paintings with him this yr used to be completely superb.’

Toews used to be a part of a core crew that helped Chicago put in combination the very best stretch in franchise historical past, profitable the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks additionally made it to the Western Conference finals in 2014, dropping to the Los Angeles Kings in an epic seven-game sequence.

But the franchise has fallen on exhausting instances of past due. It is amongst the worst groups in the NHL this yr, in the combine for the No. 1 total select in the draft and an opportunity to take Connor Bedard.

Toews’ departure comes in the wake of a February industry that shipped famous person ahead Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.

‘I do not know if it is essentially placing the previous in the back of us. It’s moreso clearing the deck to a point to permit the natural enlargement for younger avid gamers into management roles,’ Davidson stated.

Toews is the moment longest tenured captain in the NHL – in the back of Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby

‘Offer this new technology of Blackhawks participant the identical alternative that Toews, Kane, (Duncan) Keith, (Brent) Seabrook, they had been all presented when they got here in the league.’

Following a chain of conversations, Davidson stated he advised Toews of the determination whilst the workforce used to be in Seattle last week. The GM additionally stated he had talked to CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, about the transfer.

‘Danny and Rocky spoke with Jonathan, no longer about this, simply to roughly reminisce about what used to be lived and skilled and simply to turn that appreciate and proportion in the reminiscences that had been made in combination,’ Davidson stated.

‘So, if you find yourself shifting on from any individual like Jonathan Toews, they must be concerned. They must be, given the standing and stature of the participant.’