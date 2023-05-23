E. Jean Carroll Seeks New Damages From Trump for Comments on CNN

E. Jean Carroll, who this month gained $5 million in damages from former President Donald J. Trump, is now in quest of a “very substantial” further quantity in accordance with his insults on a CNN program only a day after she gained her sexual abuse and defamation case.

Ms. Carroll’s submitting Monday in Manhattan federal court docket seeks to accentuate the monetary ache for Mr. Trump. The jury in her civil case discovered him liable on May 9 for sexual abuse and defamation. It ordered him to pay Ms. Carroll, a former recommendation columnist and fixture in Manhattan’s media circles, $2 million for the sexual abuse and $3 million for the defamation.

Monday’s submitting got here in a separate defamation lawsuit that Ms. Carroll filed in 2019 towards Mr. Trump, 76, which is prior to the similar pass judgement on who presided within the civil trial. That case stemmed from feedback Mr. Trump made that 12 months, in a while after Ms. Carroll stated that he had raped her in a Manhattan division retailer dressing room within the mid-Nineties. The go well with has been sidetracked by means of appeals and continues to be pending.

In a separate letter to the pass judgement on, Ms. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta A. Kaplan, printed with little elaboration that Mr. Trump has threatened to sue Ms. Carroll “in retaliation and possibly to seek sanctions.”