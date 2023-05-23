E. Jean Carroll Seeks New Damages From Trump for Comments on CNN

E. Jean Carroll, who this month gained $5 million in damages from former President Donald J. Trump, is now in quest of a “very substantial” further quantity in accordance with his insults on a CNN program only a day after she gained her sexual abuse and defamation case.
Ms. Carroll’s submitting Monday in Manhattan federal court docket seeks to accentuate the monetary ache for Mr. Trump. The jury in her civil case discovered him liable on May 9 for sexual abuse and defamation. It ordered him to pay Ms. Carroll, a former recommendation columnist and fixture in Manhattan’s media circles, $2 million for the sexual abuse and $3 million for the defamation.
Monday’s submitting got here in a separate defamation lawsuit that Ms. Carroll filed in 2019 towards Mr. Trump, 76, which is prior to the similar pass judgement on who presided within the civil trial. That case stemmed from feedback Mr. Trump made that 12 months, in a while after Ms. Carroll stated that he had raped her in a Manhattan division retailer dressing room within the mid-Nineties. The go well with has been sidetracked by means of appeals and continues to be pending.
In a separate letter to the pass judgement on, Ms. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta A. Kaplan, printed with little elaboration that Mr. Trump has threatened to sue Ms. Carroll “in retaliation and possibly to seek sanctions.”
On May 10, Mr. Trump, who is looking for to regain the presidency, went on CNN and echoed his previous denials, calling Ms. Carroll’s account “fake” and a “made-up story.” Despite {a photograph} appearing them in combination, he claimed once more that he had by no means met Ms. Carroll, 79, referred to as her a “wack job” and stated the civil trial was once “a rigged deal.”
Monday’s court docket submitting argues Mr. Trump’s statements “show the depth of his malice toward Carroll, since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite.”
“This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same,” the submitting says.
Ms. Carroll’s attorney, Ms. Kaplan, stated in an interview Monday that Mr. Trump’s statements on CNN made pursuing the pending defamation lawsuit the entire extra necessary.
“It makes a mockery of the jury verdict and our justice system if he can just keep on repeating the same defamatory statements over and over again,” Ms. Kaplan stated.
Mr. Trump continues to battle the jury’s determination. After the decision, his attorney Joseph Tacopina filed a understand of attraction.
Alina Habba, every other of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, stated past due Monday that no damages have been warranted in Ms. Carroll’s 2019 defamation go well with, “let alone punitive damages.”
“We intend to vigorously oppose this motion, which we view as nothing more than a desperate, last-ditch effort by Ms. Carroll to upend this case,” Ms. Habba stated.
Asked in regards to the connection with a threatened lawsuit by means of Mr. Trump towards Ms. Carroll, Ms. Habba stated, “We have been paying attention to the statements made by Ms. Carroll in the press and are considering all options.”
Ms. Carroll, in an intensive interview with The New York Times two days after the decision, stated of Mr. Trump’s CNN feedback: “It’s just stupid; it’s just disgusting, vile, foul; it wounds people.”
Her submitting asks the pass judgement on, Lewis A. Kaplan, to let her revise the 2019 defamation lawsuit to incorporate the truth of the decision in addition to Mr. Trump’s post-verdict statements on CNN and others he made about Ms. Carroll on his Truth Social platform.
Ms. Carroll has stated that when Mr. Trump raped her within the dressing room on the Bergdorf Goodman division retailer, she saved the come across a secret, rather than confiding in two shut pals. Ms. Carroll first disclosed the episode in a 2019 e book excerpt in New York mag.
At the time, Mr. Trump referred to as Ms. Carroll’s allegation “totally false” and stated he may just no longer have raped her as a result of she was once no longer his “type.”
Ms. Carroll filed her 2019 defamation lawsuit based totally on the ones feedback, and the case has since been tied up in appeals, with Mr. Trump arguing he can’t be sued as a result of he made his statements in his professional capability as president.
Last November, after Mr. Trump — now not president — posted a remark calling Ms. Carroll’s case “a complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie,” she sued him once more for defamation, and in addition for battery beneath a New York regulation that permits adults a one-year window to sue other folks they are saying sexually abused them, despite the fact that the statute of boundaries has lengthy expired.
Because the 2 fits may also be arduous to tell apart, they’re every now and then referred to in court docket papers as Carroll I (the 2019 lawsuit) and Carroll II (the 2022 go well with).
It was once the trial of Carroll II that ended this month when the jury of six males and 3 ladies discovered Mr. Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Ms. Carroll. The jury didn’t in finding Mr. Trump liable for raping Ms. Carroll, as she had lengthy claimed.