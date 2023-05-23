Tom Brady set to become a minority owner of Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval; Mark Davis ‘excited’

Tom Brady, the retired NFL superstar, has entered into an settlement with the Oakland Raiders to become a minority owner of the group, pending NFL approval. Earlier in March, Brady obtained an possession stake within the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, who’re basically managed through Mark Davis, the Raiders’ owner. This marks a notable step ahead for Brady’s occupation as an govt.

Despite his retirement from enjoying soccer, Brady has prior to now made makes an attempt to personal an NFL group. In truth, after retiring in 2021, he reportedly attempted to acquire a minority stake within the Miami Dolphins, the place he was hoping to play as neatly. Unfortunately, the NFL penalized the Dolphins for flawed communications with Brady whilst he was once nonetheless beneath contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With his new possession deal, Brady will become a spouse of the Raiders. The group has a number of notable connections to the New England Patriots, the place Brady spent the primary 20 seasons of his occupation. Head trainer Josh McDaniels, normal supervisor Dave Ziegler, and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are all merchandise of New England’s training and body of workers division.