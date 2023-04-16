Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

KYIV, Ukraine — More than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of struggle were launched as phase of a significant Easter alternate with Russia, a most sensible reputable stated Sunday, as Orthodox Ukrainians marked the vacation for a 2nd time since Moscow unleashed its brutal full-scale struggle final February.

While celebrations have been subdued because of safety dangers, with a curfew barring the devoted from normal all-night services and products, Ukrainian government and extraordinary other people shared messages of hope, linking the tale of Jesus’ resurrection to their eager for peace and a Ukrainian victory.

Dozens of households had particular causes to have a good time, as presidential adviser Andriy Yermak introduced that 130 infantrymen, sailors, border guards and others captured by means of Moscow have been on their long ago house following a “big Easter prisoner exchange.”

Yermak stated in a Telegram post Sunday that the ones launched integrated troops who fought close to Bakhmut, the jap mining town which has for months been the focal point of Russia’s grinding offensive.

“The lives of our people are the highest value for us,” Yermak stated, including that Kyiv’s objective was once to convey again all final POWs.

There was once no speedy information on what number of Russian prisoners have been launched, however the press carrier of the founder of the Wagner Group, the Kremlin-affiliated paramilitary power whose opponents are distinguished in jap Ukraine, additionally launched a video Sunday appearing Ukrainian prisoners of struggle being readied for an alternate.

The video, printed at the Telegram messaging carrier, options Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin educating a soldier to arrange the Ukrainian captives to depart Russian-controlled territory “by lunchtime” on Sunday. The POWs are then proven boarding vehicles and strolling alongside a highway.

In his Easter deal with launched on Sunday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the vacation as marking “the victory of good, the victory of truth, the victory of life,” and he wired what he stated was once Ukrainian cohesion within the face of Russian aggression.

“Belief in victory unites all of us always, and especially today. At Easter, which from time immemorial has been a family holiday for Ukrainians, a day of warmth, hope and great unity. We are one big family — Ukrainians. We have one big home — Ukraine. We have one big goal — victory for all,” Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine’s most sensible soldier, Gen. Valery Zaluzhnyy, likewise drew parallels between the Christian message of resurrection and renewal and Ukraine’s hopes for victory.

“Easter is a holiday of great hope. Hope that will bring us peace. I believe that together, united, we will overcome the enemy,” he wrote in a Facebook post. He additionally thanked all front-line infantrymen who he stated will “hold the defense in the trenches, stay in the dugouts, (…) carry out combat duty” as the rest of the country celebrates.

In central Kyiv, people gathered in the courtyard of the landmark St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery on Sunday morning to have their Easter eggs and baskets of food blessed by a priest. A curfew had prevented most from attending the traditional all-night service there hours earlier, with many tuning into a live stream instead.

Ukrainian churches are usually crowded on Orthodox Easter Sunday. But this year, the wide courtyard was barely half full, and the line of people waiting for the priest to sprinkle holy water on their adorned baskets was moving briskly.

For a second year in a row, Moscow’s brutal war has interrupted holiday routines. Ukraine’s main security service this week issued a statement urging residents not to linger in churches on Sunday, in order to avoid crowding and minimize security risks.

Alla Voronina, one of the people who came to St. Michael’s with baskets containing Easter cakes and multi-colored eggs, said that the restrictions were “very hard” on residents’ morale.

“You constantly recall how it used to be before the war,” she told The Associated Press. She said that she and her family would nevertheless follow the security recommendations and go straight home after receiving the blessing.

Others in the line echoed Zaluzhnyy’s words about a wartime Easter being a symbol of hope.

“As never before, Easter at a time of war inspires us with hope and faith in the future, in the victory of Ukraine, in God’s protection of our Motherland,” stated Inna Holivets.

Another worshipper, Tetiana Voloshyna, said she was praying for Ukrainian troops “who defend us and make it possible for us to have this holiday.” She added she had come to the monastery with her “personal pain and personal requests to God for victory, peace and life.”

