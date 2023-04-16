Tampa Bay Lightning begin 2023 Quest for the Cup in Toronto

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will get started their newest quest for the Stanley Cup on the street in Toronto towards the Maple Leafs, the National Hockey League introduced Friday.

Tampa Bay will face the Leafs beginning Tuesday, April 18, in Game 1. The 2nd recreation of the seven-game collection can also be in Toronto on Thursday, April 20.

The Lightning have received two of the closing 3 Stanley Cup Finals and misplaced in the Stanley Cup Finals closing season to the Colorado Avalanche.

Tampa Bay enters the collection after posting a 46-30-6 report this season towards a Toronto group that completed the season with a 50-21-11 report. The two groups are the quantity two and 3 seeds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

During the season, Tampa used to be 1-3 towards the Maple Leafs with the closing two video games being losses. However, the postseason is generally when the Lightning get started clicking on all cylinders.

All eyes will once more be on goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. He’s been lighting out in the playoffs the previous couple of seasons, and any other sturdy efficiency would propel Tampa towards any other Stanley Cup run.

Still, Toronto would possibly not be a very simple out for Tampa Bay and even supposing the Lightning do get rid of the Leafs, the 2nd spherical will see Tampa face the best possible group in hockey this season, the Boston Bruins.