Dozens injured as train derails from crash with construction equipment in Netherlands

LONDON — Multiple folks were “seriously injured” after a passenger train wearing no less than 50 folks derailed following a collision with construction equipment in the Netherlands.

The coincidence came about close to Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, early Tuesday morning, in keeping with Dutch emergency officers.

It is lately unclear why there used to be construction equipment at the tracks however an investigation into the crash is underway.

Several dozen individuals who have been injured in the incident have been being handled on the scene of the crash whilst others who suffered extra severe accidents have been straight away taken to an area house health facility, government mentioned.

Specialists are lately running to safe the train and feature requested the general public to stick away from the crash web page presently.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.