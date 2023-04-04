2023 NFL draft: Best team fits for Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Texas working again Bijan Robinson has already been categorized probably the greatest working again possibilities to go into the NFL shortly, however the place is he easiest suited for?

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 NFL draft is only some weeks away, and many of the pre-draft dialog is concerning the prime degree quarterbacks who may regulate the trajectory of the franchises that make a selection them.

- Advertisement - But QBs don’t seem to be the one offensive guns on this draft set to make a direct affect on the subsequent degree. Texas working again Bijan Robinson has already been categorized probably the greatest working again possibilities to go into the NFL in an excessively, very very long time.

But the NFL is not desirous about paying working backs nowadays, which is why Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast imagine Robinson is the hardest participant to venture on this 12 months’s draft.

“One of the best talents in this class,” Crabbs said. “The question is, you have the best player available at one of the least valued positions in the NFL right now, where is he going to go?”

- Advertisement - Crabbs and Marino wreck down each and every team with a primary spherical pick out and talk about which groups take advantage of, and least, sense for Robinson.

Here are some of the decided on groups – for extra, take a look at the overall episode of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast.

“This is where the Bijan Robinson conversation starts to heat up in my mind,” Marino mentioned. “For Detroit at six, I don’t think I like it as much as I would at [pick] 18.”

“I would strongly consider it,” Crabbs mentioned. “I wouldn’t let Tyler Allgeier be the reason I don’t draft perhaps the best running back prospect of the past 15 years.”

“Can Bijan Robinson be a steadying presence for [Atlanta] with Desmond Ridder as their quarterback,” Marino requested. “It’s intriguing to me.”

Philadelphia Eagles: Pick 10