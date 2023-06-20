Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill names top five NFL running backs of all time, leaves out one glaring omission





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags

Everyone has an opinion about the most productive avid gamers in NFL historical past, and Dolphins superstar receiver Tyreek Hill just lately introduced his take when naming the league’s five best possible running backs. It’s a fascinating checklist with Hill giving a couple of unconventional solutions, together with omitting who many believe the best running again of all-time: Jim Brown.

Who have been Hill’s top five running backs in NFL historical past? These have been Hill’s possible choices he printed on his personal podcast known as “It Needed to be Said”:

- Advertisement -

Adrian Peterson Derrick Henry Barry Sanders Gale Sayers Eric Dickerson

So how does the top of this checklist spoil down? Peterson used to be the most productive running again of Hill’s era, so it is not a marvel he used to be the No. 1 pick out. The best possible running again in an generation the place passing video games ruled, Peterson has rushed for 14,820 yards and 118 touchdowns in his profession. Peterson is 5th in NFL historical past in profession dashing yards and fourth in dashing touchdowns — 449 yards in the back of Barry Sanders for fourth and five touchdowns in the back of Marcus Allen for 3rd.

Peterson holds the NFL document for dashing yards in a recreation with 296, one of six 200-yard dashing video games in his profession (tied with O.J. Simpson for essentially the most in league historical past). His 8 1,000-yard seasons are tied for sixth-most in NFL historical past and his 8 seasons of 10-plus dashing touchdowns are tied with Emmitt Smith for second-most in league historical past.

Peterson is simply one of 8 avid gamers with 2,000 dashing yards in a season, dashing for two,096 yards in his MVP season (2012). A four-time First Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl variety, Peterson led the league in dashing thrice, dashing yards according to recreation 4 occasions, and dashing touchdowns two times. Peterson has essentially the most 50-yard dashing touchdowns in a profession (16) and 60-yard dashing touchdowns in a profession (13) — along side essentially the most dashing yards in an eight-game stretch (1,322).

- Advertisement -

Henry has been the most productive running again since Hill entered the league, main the NFL in dashing with 7,101 yards along side 68 touchdowns over the past five seasons– 20 greater than the following closest participant (Nick Chubb). Averaging 4.9 yards according to elevate all the way through that reach, Henry has 4 1,000-yard seasons and has led the NFL in dashing yards and dashing touchdowns two times (2019, 2020).

With the top two being Peterson and Henry, Hill named Sanders at No. 3. Sanders performed 10 seasons within the NFL and not had fewer than 1,100 dashing yards in a season or fewer than 1,300 yards from scrimmage in a season. He made an All-Pro staff and Pro Bowl in each and every season.

- Advertisement -

The simplest running again that would top the ones accolades is Brown — who Hill didn’t have in his top five. Brown is the one participant in NFL historical past to reasonable greater than 100 dashing yards according to recreation. and the one non-quarterback to win league MVP thrice. He led the league in dashing five immediately years (1957-1961) — no different participant has five dashing titles in a profession. Brown additionally by no means ignored a recreation.

Hill can have been a sufferer to historical past — Brown performed lengthy earlier than Hill used to be born — however Sayers is at the checklist and his high used to be in an instant after Brown performed. Sayers used to be additionally one of the most productive go back males in NFL historical past, which can have factored into Hill’s resolution to position him on his checklist.

Of direction, that is Hill’s opinion and he is entitled to his choices.