SEPTA lacks power to ticket illegal bus lane parking | Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) — Despite thousands of lane violations slowing down buses in Philadelphia, the transit authority can’t do much to put an end to the problem.

Enforcement of bus-lane restrictions lies outside the authority of SEPTA. While the city’s Parking Authority has enhanced ticketing for bike-lane violations, bus-lane issues aren’t so easily solved.

“SEPTA does not have the authority to issue tickets based on infractions captured by the cameras like the (New York City) MTA is doing,” SEPTA Director of Media Relations Andrew Busch said in an email. “That would require enabling legislation, and SEPTA has been discussing that with both city and state lawmakers.”

Cameras recording infractions are part of a pilot project to show the trouble that parking in bus lanes and bus stops cause.

“Since launching on April 20th, the seven SEPTA buses equipped with the pilot system have recorded on average over 4,000 incidences of parking in bus lanes or bus stops per week,” a press release noted.

Illegal parking adds a cost to the taxpayers funding the system.

“Bus speeds in Philadelphia average at 8mph, slower than national averages of 13-14mph, costing riders time and contributing to operating expenses,” SEPTA noted. “Every year, congestion in Center City causes 1.7 million hours of passenger delay and adds $15.4 million to SEPTA’s operating costs.”

Were the General Assembly to grant SEPTA the authority to issue tickets for illegal parking, it could speed up buses and save manpower.

“A main goal of the pilot program is proof of concept – to show that this technology can be used to capture bus lane infractions,” Busch said.

In New York City, routes with automated enforcement have seen speeds increase by 5% and crashes fall by 25% since the program started in 2019. Some routes have seen travel times improve by almost 25%. About 243,000 tickets have been issued.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority wants to grow its camera program from 450 to 1,000 buses by the end of 2023.

While SEPTA must wait for state-level action, Philadelphia’s bike lane rule enforcement has ramped up.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority launched a unit last month to focus on parking violations within bike lanes, and tickets have grown dramatically. In May 2022, the PPA issued 45 tickets for bike-lane issues, WHYY noted; in May 2023, 400 motorists were hit with tickets.

Previous experiments in enforcing bus-lane rules in the city showed some speed gains. A 2019 Philadelphia City report on bus lanes on Chestnut and Market Streets found that

“Transit vehicles saw significant improvements in travel times due to the bus lane enforcement project,” the report noted, with a 6.4% gain for travel times along all of Chestnut Street (2.5 minutes per bus), along with slight reductions in travel times for all vehicles, not just buses.