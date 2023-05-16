Doc Rivers fired: 76ers part ways with coach after third consecutive second-round playoff exit

The Philadelphia 76ers have introduced that they have got fired head coach Doc Rivers following the crew’s third consecutive second-round exit from the NBA playoffs. Rivers coached the Sixers for 3 seasons, main them to the Eastern Conference semifinals in each and every. However, the crew was once not able to make it to a convention finals all the way through his tenure and had been eradicated through the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 blowout on Sunday.

“Doc is among the maximum a hit coaches in NBA historical past, a long run Hall of Famer, and somebody I admire immensely,” said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey in a press release. “After having the risk to replicate upon our season, we determined that positive adjustments are vital to additional our targets of competing for a championship.”

Despite posting a 154-82 steady season report over his 3 seasons with the Sixers and making the playoffs yearly, Rivers was once not able to ship luck within the postseason. In 2021, the Sixers had the most productive report within the Eastern Conference however misplaced to the Atlanta Hawks in seven video games in the second one spherical. Last season, they gained 51 video games within the steady season however fell to the No. 1 seeded Miami Heat in six video games in the second one spherical. This 12 months, after taking a 3-2 lead in opposition to the Boston Celtics in the second one spherical, the Sixers had been not able to near them out in Game 6 after which had been blown out in Game 7. Consequently, it gave the impression inevitable that Rivers’ time in Philadelphia would come to an finish.

Responding to the verdict, Rivers issued his personal commentary, pronouncing “I wanted, just as badly as [the fans], to bring another championship to Philadelphia.”

The departure of Rivers approach the Sixers will turn into one of the vital extra fascinating head training openings this offseason, becoming a member of the Bucks, Suns, Raptors and Pistons within the seek for a brand new head coach. Given Joel Embiid contemporary off an MVP season and the possible looming loose company of James Harden, whoever the Sixers usher in will wish to ship fast effects.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has named a listing of early applicants as conceivable replacements, together with Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, and Frank Vogel. It is price noting that the relationship between Harden and D’Antoni is obvious, given D’Antoni’s position as Harden’s former coach in Houston, the place he skilled probably the most maximum a hit seasons of his occupation.

Rivers was once the fourth NBA crew coached through Rivers, who has a 1,097-763 (.590) regular-season report in 23 years. He gained the 2008 NBA name with the Boston Celtics however has misplaced 5 consecutive Game 7s as a head coach.