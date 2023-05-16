Dallas Cowboys: Who is the kicker for 2023?

After suffering with placekicker Brett Maher all the way through the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys are nonetheless looking for a competent kicker for the 2023 season. The crew has grew to become their consideration to 26-year-old Tristan Vizcaino who boasts a occupation 91.7% box purpose proportion and a 75.0% further level proportion.

The Cowboys had been suffering with their kicking state of affairs for the previous 12 months. However, they hope that Vizcaino might be their resolution. Although Vizcaino is these days the most effective kicker getting reps all the way through the crew’s offseason program, particular groups coordinator John Fassel did not precisely give him a ringing endorsement all the way through the crew’s May 13 rookie minicamp. - Advertisement -

According to Fassel, somebody who is now not these days on the crew’s roster is into account. However, Vizcaino falls into the class of a more youthful man who hasn’t had a chance to compete at the next stage. Fassel believes Vizcaino can have his very best probability but to be a competent kicker.

The Cowboys plan to offer Vizcaino an excellent shot at being the crew’s kicker, however they continue to be open to signing a veteran if he does not figure out. Fassel believes that Vizcaino’s accuracy and trajectory make him a excellent candidate for the place, however he’ll want to turn out consistency all the way through coaching camp to protected the task.

Despite their religion in Vizcaino, the Cowboys perceive they’ll want to flip to a veteran if he does not carry out smartly. In the previous, contenders have introduced in veteran kickers to fill a necessity, so it would not be a brand new way for the crew. - Advertisement -

The Cowboys are hoping to discover a strategy to their kicking state of affairs ahead of the get started of the season. For now, it is Vizcaino as opposed to the international. Only time will inform if he is the proper kicker for the task.

