Did Urvashi Rautela really buy a house worth Rs 190 crore? Mother Meera Rautela adds to the confusion

Actor style Urvashi Rautela’s momMeera Rautelahas denied reviews claiming that her daughter has moved to a new house worth ₹190 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu space. The alleged new home was once believed to be a four-storey bungalow with a lavish gardenpersonal gymhuge yard area. Howeverthe nature of Urvashi’s acquire remains to be unknown. According to reviewsUrvashi moved to her new house with out making any noise about her funding about 3 months in the past. Even the title of her new bungalow is beneath wraps. She had reportedly been on the lookout for her dream house for seven to 8 months ahead of settling on the Juhu propertysuggested reviews. Previouslyshe had proven pastime in a bungalow named Celestlocated inside the Lokhandwala Complex.

The reviews claimed that Urvashi Rautela’s new house got here with a private health club a large yard area. The mentioned bungalow stocks a wall with the standard Chopra bungalow which was once prior to now owned by means of Yash Chopra’s spouse Pamela Chopra who died previous this 12 months. Howeverthere is not any affirmation whether or not she has rented or bought the belongings.

Juhu is understood to be a space frequented by means of Bollywood stars. The community is house to Amitabh Bachchan’s JalsaKajol Ajay Devgan’s ShivshaktiJohn Abraham’s Villa in the SkyHrithik Roshan’s Mannat Apartments. Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna even have their sea-facing bungalow in the identical community.

Urvashi Rautela changed into standard after profitable Miss Diva Universe 2015. She made her performing debut with Singh Saab the Great in 2013 has since seemed in more than a few Bollywood movies similar to Sanam Re (2016)Great GrMasti (2016)Hate Story 4 (2018)Pagalpanti (2019). She additionally ventured into Kannada movies with Mr. Airavata in 2014her first Tamil movieThe Legendreleased in 2022.

Urvashi was once just lately noticed on the crimson carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festivalwhere she made a shocking look. She additionally attended the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. Her newest paintings comprises a particular look in Telugu movie Agent’s dance quantity Wild Saala.

In conclusionwhile reviews prompt that Urvashi Rautela has moved into a new house worth ₹190 crore in Juhuher mom has denied the claims. The actor has been making headlines for her paintings appearances at prestigious occasions similar to the Cannes Film Festival IIFA Awards.



