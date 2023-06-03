Man sentenced to 16 years for stabbing woman in San Antonio movie theater

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old guy named Andrew Pantaleon was once discovered to blame and sentenced to 16 years in jail for the stabbing of a woman in a movie theater in Northwest San Antonio in 2021. He was once convicted of annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon, and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office mentioned that he’s going to have to serve no less than part of that sentence prior to being eligible for any liberate.

On June 5, 2021, the sufferer and a chum had been observing a movie when the sufferer excused herself to talk over with the restroom. Soon after, Andrew Pantaleon adopted her, grabbed her from in the back of and stabbed her thrice inside 8 seconds. He fled the scene prior to officials arrived, however government had been ready to establish him with the assistance of electorate and digital proof. They discovered that Pantaleon had a historical past of home violence and evading arrest and had no prior acquaintance with the sufferer prior to the random and surprising assault. The sufferer suffered everlasting harm to her proper arm, and will now not use her proper hand.

“This was a sudden, senseless act. The victim has permanent physical damage but showed a steely determination to see justice done,” mentioned Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “We commend her for that. Andrew Pantaleon messed with the wrong person – and our office was proud to seek justice on her behalf.”

