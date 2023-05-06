DFW weather: Record heat on Cinco de Mayo

On Friday, the heat used to be intense, however the top humidity made it even worse. With extraordinarily top humidity ranges, the heat index values soared as much as 103°, making it insufferable for lots of.

As we sit up for the weekend, there’s each just right and unhealthy news. The temperature may not be as scorching as Friday, however the top humidity ranges are nonetheless right here to stick. This implies that heat index values over the weekend shall be within the center to higher 90s, which continues to be moderately uncomfortable.