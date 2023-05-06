What to expect in next week’s White House debt ceiling talks





Next week, it’s anticipated that Congressional leaders shall be assembly with President Biden to speak about the approaching debt ceiling closing date on the White House. CBS News’ congressional correspondent Nikole Killion will supply perception on what to expect all the way through the impending talks on “Weekender”. It is crucial to keep knowledgeable in this subject because the nationwide default closing date approaches. By turning on browser notifications, you’ll be the primary to obtain breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting. Don’t pass over out and activate notifications now.

