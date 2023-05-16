DFS Group unveils new beauty concept at New York’s JFK Airport

DFS Group has opened the doorways to a new Beauty concept shop at JFK International Airport Terminal 4, which options the shuttle retail debut of manufacturers together with Drunk Elephant and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie line

Offering a variety of manufacturers, from international icons to area of interest names, the new shop will be offering unique get admission to for customers to a couple manufacturers which aren’t to be had in the primary duty-free shop.

Among those might be shuttle retail debutants Kylie and Drunk Elephant, along New York’s personal Mario Badescu. They might be joined via names together with Benefit, Dior Backstage, Moroccan Oil, Nars and Malin & Goetz, which might be new to DFS New York.

In-store activations and promotions will run till 11 June, in addition to a DJ and makeup artist on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The new shop is positioned within the Main Hall of JFK Terminal 4.