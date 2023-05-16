6-year-old nearly abducted walking home from church with mother on Mother’s Day

A 6-year-old woman used to be nearly abducted after walking home from church with her mother on Mother’s Day, in keeping with the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Authorities replied at round midday on Sunday to experiences of an tried abduction in Daytona Beach, Florida, police mentioned in a press unencumber.

The 6-year-old and her mother had been walking home hand-in-hand from Our Lady of Lourdes Church when a girl blocked them from shifting any more, in keeping with an incident file acquired via ABC News associate WFTV.

The girl then “intentionally grabbed” the 6-year-old, seeking to wreck the grip between her and her mother, the file mentioned. Ultimately unsuccessful, the suspect fled. The kid and her mother had been unhurt from the incident, in keeping with the file. The suspect remained at massive, police mentioned.

Daytona Beach Police have described the suspect as a Black feminine between 25 and 35, who’s roughly 5′ 6” to five’ 8” tall and who used to be ultimate noticed dressed in a grey T-shirt and a pink skirt.

“Maybe you’re afraid, maybe it was Mother’s Day (and) you don’t have a child, I don’t know,” Kelly Grange, father of the 6-year-old, instructed WFTV. “I encourage you to turn yourself in, reach out and get some help.”