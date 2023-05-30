Devoted sister known as ‘Red, White and Blue Lady’ honors fallen brother not just on Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – Imelda Delgado regards each Friday as a Memorial Day of varieties in honor of her older brother Chris, who passed on to the great beyond whilst serving within the Vietnam War when he used to be handiest 21 years previous. Delgado used to paintings at USAA the place that they had a practice of dressed in pink each Friday to turn admire for the troops. Delgado participated on this observe to “honor Chris and to honor all our military.”

Chris Delgado, who used to be within the U.S. Navy like his father, used to be killed in motion on a fuel-laden boat that used to be struck by means of rocket hearth right through the 1968 Tet Offensive in Vietnam. He is remembered on the Vietnam War Memorial at Edgewood Stadium.

- Advertisement -

Although she now not works at USAA, Delgado prolonged the red-on-Friday custom to dressed in pink, white, and blue each Friday of the week as a tribute to her fallen brother. She has a limiteless selection of pink, white, and blue clothes, jewellery, sneakers, handbags, and different memorabilia that she has both bought or gained as items through the years.

Imelda Delgado hopes that others will practice her instance of symbolically honoring the sacrifices of army provider participants like her brother Chris, not just on Memorial Day. She believes that you will need to acknowledge and admire the contributions and sacrifices of the boys and girls who’ve served within the army as a result of with out their provider and determination, the rustic would not be what it’s nowadays.

Imelda Delgado’s a deep sense of patriotism and love for her brother Chris is obvious in her earnest need to by no means fail to remember the sacrifices made by means of the ones within the army provider. She hopes that her efforts to honor her brother’s legacy will serve as an inspiration for others to do the similar.