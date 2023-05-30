Body found in ditch near park Heights park | Houston, Texas news

On Monday, the frame of a person with a number of gunshot wounds was once came upon in a ditch near Montie Beach Park, on Northwood Street to the east of Airline and south of Cavalcade. Members of the general public have been those who found the sufferer.

At this time, the government have now not known the sufferer or decided a reason. They are inspecting the close by mobile phone of the deceased for clues and reviewing surveillance pictures to make clear the incident and determine any suspects concerned.

If you’ve gotten any information that can assist the investigation, please succeed in out to Houston police.

