DeSoto police officer fatally shoot man accused of burglary







DESOTO, Texas — An investigation is underway after a DeSoto police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old man who was once accused of burglary at a house on Monday morning, officers stated.

Police stated they replied round 11:38 a.m. to the 300 block of Polk Street after a resident reported a burglary at their house. The resident additionally reported that the man was once armed with “an unknown item,” in step with police.

- Advertisement - Police stated an officer situated the man outdoor of the house and that the man “advanced toward the officer.”

The officer fired on the man, killing him, police stated.

The man was once later known as Michael Christopher Nunez.

- Advertisement - DeSoto police stated the Grand Prairie Police Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office can be dealing with the investigation into the capturing.

The officer was once put on administrative go away, according to division coverage, police stated.





tale through Source link