4 teachers, 2 students stabbed in Brazilian school

A 13-year-old pupil stabbed 4 lecturers and two different students at a school in São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, officers stated.

Elisabete Tenreiro, 71, probably the most lecturers injured in the assault at Thomazia Montoro public school, later died from a center assault at University Hospital of São Paulo, officers informed ABC News.

A pupil leaves the Thomazia Montoro school together with his mom, as they stroll previous safety forces, after a deadly stabbing on the school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 27, 2023. Andre Penner/AP

A pupil, middle, leaves the Thomazia Montoro school together with his father, left, after a deadly stabbing on the school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 27, 2023. Andre Penner/AP

The teenage suspect, who was once no longer publicly known, was once taken into custody, an reputable with the São Paulo Governor’s Office stated.

A reason was once no longer but recognized, however the suspect was once stated to have had issues of different students inside the ultimate week, reputable stated. The suspect it sounds as if additionally searched on-line the way to acquire a gun, they stated.

Silvia Palmieri, who's the mum of a instructor who survived a stabbing assault on the Thomazia Montoro school, left, leaves the school comforted via a pal in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 27, 2023. Andre Penner/AP

“I have no words to express my sadness,” São Paulo Gov. Gomes de Freitas, who was once in London on the time of the assault, stated in a observation posted to Twitter.

Monday’s assault was once in the Vila Sonia community, a low-income space in western São Paulo. School assaults have since 2002 turn out to be extra not unusual in Brazil, with no less than 23 school incidents reported in the ultimate twenty years, in line with Campinas analysis institute. Nine school incidents have reported since July 2022.

In Monte Mor ultimate month, a 17-year-old was once arrested after allegedly throwing a bomb in his school. He was once reportedly dressed in a Nazi armband on the time of the alleged assault.