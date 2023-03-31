DeSantis says Florida “will not assist” in a Trump “extradition” after grand jury indictment

A grand jury in New York City has voted to indict former President Donald Trump, who continues to be operating for president in 2024 — and considered one of his primary competitors for the GOP nomination in 2024 stated in a commentary that Florida “will not assist in an extradition request.”

The rate or fees have not but been made public. The Manhattan District Attorney’s workplace has been investigating Trump for allegedly falsifying industry data in reference to a “hush money” fee to grownup movie superstar Stormy Daniels forward of the 2016 election.

- Advertisement -

With the indictment, Trump is each the primary president to be impeached two times and the primary former president to be criminally charged.

Click here to view related media. click on to enlarge



- Advertisement -

Although he has not but introduced if he’s operating in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considered strongly bearing in mind a 2024 presidential run, which has put him at odds with Trump, who has already introduced his personal run.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” DeSantis tweeted on Thursday. “It is un-American.”

DeSantis persevered to mention that the Manhattan District Attorney main the fees towards Trump is “stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

- Advertisement -

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” he stated.

The weaponization of the prison machine to advance a political schedule turns the guideline of regulation on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has persistently bent the regulation to downgrade felonies and to excuse legal misconduct. Yet, now he’s… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023

Trump made his house at Mar-a-Lago, which is in Florida, his prison place of abode in 2018. His protection lawyers stated he’s going to most likely give up subsequent week in New York City. Interstate extradition is a subject for the courts. The Manhattan District Attorney stated in a commentary that that they had contacted Trump’s “attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment.”

DeSantis has up to now condemned doable fees towards Trump whilst additionally noting the legal facet. When Trump first posted on social media that he anticipated to be arrested, DeSantis known as doable fees a “politicized prosecution” however he added “Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just can’t speak to that.”

Trump and his staff on Thursday put out statements on Thursday condemning the indictment. The former president took to Truth Social quickly after the announcement, calling the verdict “an attack on our country the likes of which has never been seen before.”

His lawyers additionally put out a commentary, with legal professionals Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina announcing that he “did not commit any crime” and that he’s going to “vigorously fight his political prosecution in Court.”

Trending News