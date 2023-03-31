Pirates hold hostage some crew of oil tanker off West Africa

Several contributors of the crew on a Liberia-flagged tanker that that used to be boarded by way of pirates previous this month in West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea, are being held hostages

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Several contributors of the 16-man crew on a Liberia-flagged tanker are being held hostage by way of pirates who boarded the send in West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea final week, the Danish shipper that owns the vessel stated Friday.

Pirates boarded the Monjasa Reformer southwest of Port Pointe-Noire, Congo, on March 25 and 5 days later, the French Navy that used to be patrolling the world, discovered the send off the small island country of Sao Tomé and Principe north of the place it were attacked.

In a commentary, corporate spokesman Thorstein Andreasen stated that “the pirates had abandoned the vessel and brought a part of the crew members with them.” It didn’t say what number of were abducted or how they have been taken. The on-line delivery mag Trade Winds stated it used to be 3 crew contributors.

After the pirates had boarded the tanker, the crew sought shelter in a castle — a protected space at the send — in step with the onboard anti-piracy emergency protocol. However, the pirates by some means controlled to take some of them hostage. The nationalities of the crew contributors has now not been introduced, nor have been main points given as to the place they’re being held or whether or not any have been injured.

Andreasen used to be now not to be had for additional main points.

In the commentary, he stated that the crew contributors who weren’t taken hostage “are all in good health and safely located in a secure environment and receiving proper attention following these dreadful events.”

The Gulf of Guinea is the sector’s most deadly spot for assaults on ships. In June, the United Nations Security Council unanimously followed a solution strongly condemning piracy, armed theft and hostage-taking within the space. This hijacking happened additional south in a space that isn’t in most cases attacked by way of pirates.

Andreasen stated that there’s no injury reported to the send or its shipment.

The Monjasa Reformer is utilized in West Africa as phase of Monjasa’s international marine fuels operations and used to be wearing marine fuel oil, very low sulphur gasoline oil and top sulphur gasoline oil merchandise on board, the shipper stated.