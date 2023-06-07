Derrick Henry focusing on football, relationship with Titans; Pro Bowler not thinking about trade rumors

Numerous folks had been speaking about the Tennessee Titans reportedly taking a look into buying and selling Derrick Henry, however those rumors are not one thing the working again has frolicked thinking about. While talking with the media on Tuesday, Henry mentioned presently he’s targeted on the activity to hand and is not being worried about any previous, provide or long run trade discussions.

Henry mentioned he has frolicked getting to understand common supervisor Ran Carthon, who was once employed previous this yr.

“Talking to [Carthon], meeting him in person,” the 29-year-old mentioned (by means of Turron Davenport). “I’ve put a face with the name. Just doing all of those things. When we get here, when we get to football, we’re not worried about that other stuff.”

This is the primary time Henry has addressed “that other stuff.” He did not remark on the trade discussions once they had been first delivered to the outside in March.

Carthon mentioned no crew reached out about buying and selling for Henry.

Henry joined the Titans in 2016 once they drafted him in the second one spherical with the No. 45 general select. Henry was once named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, is a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time league speeding yards chief and is a two-time NFL speeding touchdowns chief.