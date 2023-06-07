2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On Tuesday outdoor an Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, the place a high school graduation ceremony had not too long ago concluded, seven other folks have been shot, and two of them have been killed. A 19-yr-outdated suspect attempted to escape however used to be stuck and shall be charged with two counts of 2d-stage homicide. Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards showed the 2 fatalities in a middle of the night news convention. Five others have been wounded via the gunfire outdoor the theater and in an adjoining park, whilst a minimum of 12 others have been injured or handled for nervousness because of the mayhem.

Police recovered a couple of handguns and to start with detained two suspects, however Edwards later showed that considered one of them used to be decided to be uninvolved. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney vowed to make sure that any person accountable faces justice. Officers within the theater, the place the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School used to be going down, heard gunfire round 5:15 p.m. and radioed to police stationed outdoor, who discovered a couple of sufferers, Edwards stated.

- Advertisement -

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras stated that the brand new graduates have been outdoor taking footage with households and pals when the shooting broke out. “I’m just tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot. And I beg of the entire community to stop, to just stop,” he stated. Witnesses reported that attendees fled in panic, wept, and clutched their youngsters, whilst aged other folks were given knocked all the way down to the bottom all the way through the chaos.

The school district stated {that a} other graduation scheduled for later Tuesday have been canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” and colleges could be closed on Wednesday. The Associated Press owns the copyright to this content material and prohibits its publishing, broadcasting, rewriting or redistribution.

(*2*)Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper in your inbox