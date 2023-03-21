Deputies looking for Florida man after escaping during arrest

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man is lately at the run after escaping from Pinellas County deputies during an arrest Monday morning, government say.

At round 9:20 a.m., deputies got here throughout Kenneth Emery, 40, within the house of Seminole Boulevard and Ulmerton Road and arrested him after finding out that he had a warrant for petit robbery, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a news unlock.

- Advertisement -

While being positioned below arrest, deputies say Emery escaped and ran clear of them on foot. He used to be final noticed heading northbound on Seminole Boulevard.

The 40-year-old reportedly nonetheless had a handcuff hooked up to his left wrist the final time he used to be noticed.

After an intensive seek for a number of hours carried out through the sheriff’s place of business K9 unit, flight unit and bloodhound, government are actually asking the general public for lend a hand to search out Emery.

- Advertisement -

He is described as 5-foot-9, weighs 170 kilos and used to be dressed in a depressing blue Tampa Bay Storm jersey, tan jacket and black pants, deputies say. The 40-year-old additionally has tattoos at the proper facet of his neck and his proper and left hands.

“Emery has several active charges in addition to the warrant he was taken into custody for,” the news unlock reads.

Anyone with information on Emery’s whereabouts is requested to touch government straight away.