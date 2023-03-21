Student dies after shooting outside Texas high school

The purpose at the back of the shooting is recently unknown.

One scholar was once fatally shot and every other injured outside a Texas high school on Monday, in step with the Arlington Police Department.

The suspect was once arrested and charged with capital homicide, Arlington Police Chief Al Jones mentioned at a press convention.

The suspect will also be going through further fees, police mentioned. He is being held at a juvenile detention heart, in step with Arlington police.

All the scholars concerned within the incident attend Lamar High School and are all minors.

The feminine scholar was once hit by means of gunfire and transported to the sanatorium by means of an grownup close to the incident after struggling non-life-threatening accidents, in step with Arlington police.

Police spoke back inside mins to calls of a shooting outside the high school Monday morning.

A scholar has been arrested and charged with capital homicide after fatally shooting one scholar and injuring every other outside Lamar High School, in Arlington, Tx., Mar. 20, 2023. WFAA

Police didn’t disclose the place the suspect were given the firearm and didn’t disclose the kind of gun the suspect used within the shooting, mentioning the investigation.

At the clicking convention, Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos mentioned he was once heartbroken over the shooting, and for the sufferers, school team of workers and all of the Lamar High school group.

Students are bused to reunite with oldsters after a scholar fatally shoot one scholar and injured every other outside Lamar High School, in Arlington, Tx., Mar. 20, 2023. WFAA

“Schools deserve to be a safe space for students to learn and to grow every day,” Cavazos mentioned. “We will continue to work with the Arlington Police Department as they conduct their investigation.”

Classes are canceled for Lamar High School scholars on Tuesday, with counseling products and services to be had on Wednesday, in step with Cavazos.

Jones mentioned that government would paintings at the side of the school district to verify faculties are protected for college kids.

He also known as for the group to come back in combination to take on gun violence.

“We need our community’s help to ensure that guns do not end up on school campuses,” Jones instructed journalists. “We need gun owners to step up and be responsible and to ensure that they properly are securing their firearms, so kids don’t have access to them.”