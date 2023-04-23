Deputies investigating after man killed in West Park shooting

WEST PARK, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office replied to an incident of gunfire that happened overdue on Saturday night time.

The shooting came about in the neighborhood of Southwest thirtieth Street and forty first Avenue in West Park.

Law enforcement officers mentioned that they arrived on the scene round 6:30 p.m., after receiving experiences of pictures fired.

Upon arrival, investigators came upon a man who have been shot. According to government, he died because of his accidents.

The government are operating diligently to determine what led as much as the shooting, however there was no replace on any possible suspect or suspects at the moment.

If you’ve gotten any information that may be useful, please touch Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.