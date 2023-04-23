Sunday, April 23, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Body of man discovered on island by kayaker along Florida coast: Police

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Body of man discovered on island by kayaker along Florida coast: Police



article

- Advertisement -

PORT ORANGE, Fla.The body of an elderly man was found on a nearby island by a kayaker near the Intracoastal Waterway, Port Orange Police said Friday. 

Around 3:35 p.m., police said they responded to the boat ramps of the Intracoastal Waterway in response to a death. They said a kayaker alerted them to the body of the man on the nearby island. 

- Advertisement -

Police said nothing located during the initial investigation would suggest the deceased man was a victim of a crime. An autopsy on the man’s cause of death is pending. 

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

- Advertisement -

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call Detective Lance Morris at 386-506-5813 or [email protected] 

Previous article
Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas
Next article
Deputies investigating after man killed in West Park shooting

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks