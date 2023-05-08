Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: TV channel, Game 5 prediction, watch NBA playoffs online, live stream

The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets had been calmly matched thus far within the playoffs. In Game 4, Devin Booker scored an outstanding 36 issues, serving to the Suns even up the sequence in opposition to the Nuggets at two video games every. Although Nikola Jokic publish an outstanding 53 issues for the Nuggets, it wasn’t sufficient to protected them the win, they usually now face a essential Game 5 on Tuesday, the place they are going to hope to show the sequence again of their want.

The upcoming Nuggets-Suns sport might be an enchanting one to watch. Here’s the entirety you want to learn about it:

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5

Date: Tuesday, May 9 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9 | 10 p.m. ET Location: Ball Arena — Denver

Ball Arena — Denver TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: Nuggets -5; O/U 228 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Storylines

Nuggets: After Game 4, Nuggets trainer Michael Malone mentioned that the group had left its

protection in the back of, and it have been glaring as Booker and Durant had each had remarkable performances. Defense

might be a best precedence for the Nuggets in Game 5. The group can also be in search of higher performances from

Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. Gordon publish a super offensive show in Game 1, however hasn’t been as

provide within the different video games. Porter Jr. must fortify at the defensive finish, disappearing at the courtroom for

nearly all of the sequence. Jokic is a key participant for the Nuggets however can’t elevate the group on my own.

Suns: In Game 4, Landry Shamet equipped a very good defensive efficiency for the Suns

in opposition to Jamal Murray. Shamet proved to be a super addition to the group, and if he can stay up his

efficiency, the Suns might be in a super place to take the sequence lead. Getting Booker and Durant at the

offensive entrance is very important for the Suns, as each have performed excellently up to now.

Prediction

Although the sequence has been calmly matched, the house group has gained each sport, so it is protected to mention that the

Nuggets have a prime probability of profitable this one. The select: Nuggets -5