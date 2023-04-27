DeMarcus Ware 1-on-1 interview with WFAA’s Joe Trahan

Ware went directly to transform one of the dominant cross rushers in NFL historical past, serving as Dallas’ all-time sack chief with 117 sacks all over his nine-year tenure with the staff. His ability and tenacity at the box led the Broncos to a Super Bowl championship in 2015. However, greater than sheer athleticism paved Ware’s highway to the Hall of Fame in Canton. Ware’s innate skill to show a damaging into a good was once motivated by means of now not having a father in his lifestyles. Ware stated he let God lead him during the ache of rising up fatherless each and every Sunday, and that ache motivated him to position all of his harm into his soccer occupation. He hopes to cross on courses he discovered from his studies to his kids.