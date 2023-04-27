Expert: Savannah benefits from Charleston union fight | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Charleston’s loss has been Savannah’s acquire.

The Peach State’s ports may well be selecting up further trade amid an ongoing dispute between the South Carolina State Ports Authority and the National Labor Relations Board.

In December, the NLRB reversed an administrative regulation pass judgement on’s ruling that the International Longshoremen’s Association’s boycott barring carriers from the usage of the Hugh Ok. Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston till union participants deal with all container paintings on the port used to be illegal.

A right-to-work staff and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster have joined the decision for a federal appeals court docket to overturn the union’s “secondary boycott” of a brand new terminal within the Palmetto State. The court docket is ready to listen to oral arguments within the case on June 6 in Baltimore.

“If you’re a Georgian, Savannah is benefiting dramatically from this union action against the Leatherman port,” National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix instructed The Center Square.

“During the supply chain crisis that has dissipated a bit today, basically ships were coming into Charleston, refueling and then going back out to wait to get unloaded in Savannah,” Mix added. “So, because of the capacity of the South Carolina port system, while it was setting records, there was the newest and most technologically advanced port that was not being used, and that would be the Leatherman terminal in the Port of Charleston system.”

But Mix mentioned the South Carolina fight may affect officers in Georgia.

“The reason why it matters to Georgia is because if Georgia decides they want to expand or build new port capacity, I’m assuming the union will exercise the same types of powers that they’re exercising at Leatherman, saying that we have to have all the jobs,” Mix mentioned. “What they believe their contract says is that any new capacity, any new ports, would not be governed by the so-called hybrid labor agreement that allows non-union workers to work with union workers.”