Delta Amidzovski reveals what she was thinking as she smashed Sally Pearson’s 100m hurdles record

Teenage prodigy Delta Amidzovski has printed what went thru her thoughts when she smashed Sally Pearson’s 20-year-old 100m hurdles record to win gold on the Australian junior championships.

The 16-year-old emerging big name from New South Wales completed the race in 13.03 seconds on Sunday, shaving 0.12 seconds off the mark set by way of Olympic gold medallist Pearson in 2003.

‘I did not imagine it after I crossed the road. I regarded on the time, I was truly stunned. I did not suppose I’d [break the record],’ {the teenager} instructed Channel 7 on Tuesday in her first ever TV interview.

‘I assumed it was rapid. I was monitoring some just right instances at coaching however I did not suppose it could be that rapid.

‘I imply, to wreck her record is a fairly large success, so I wasn’t anticipating it.

‘I’ve regarded again at it, I feel it’s more than likely one in all my fastest races.

‘I’ve been running on getting over the hurdle so much sooner with my path leg as smartly so it indubitably appears to be like lovely fast on video.’

Amidzovski, who additionally took out the nationwide junior lengthy leap name at the weekend, is hopeful that she will now get decided on for August’s Commonwealth Youth Games.

She’s additionally bold to dream about showing on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

‘There is an opportunity,’ she stated.

‘There are some just right hurdlers in this day and age within the older age teams. I am hoping I will make it.

‘If now not, the 2032 Brisbane Olympics would be the one to be careful for me.’

Australian sprinting legend Matt Shirvington stated the teen’s trajectory is similar to that of Pearson.

Amidzovski, who additionally took out the nationwide junior lengthy leap name at the weekend, is hopeful that she will now get decided on for August’s Commonwealth Youth Games

‘When [Pearson] went thru and set that record, she went directly to turn into international early life champion that very same yr,’ Shirvington stated.

‘Less than 5 years later she was an Olympic medallist after which every other 4 (years) on, Olympic champion. That’s the kind of path she’s heading on.’