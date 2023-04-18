Deadly shooting in Texas traced to biker gang shootout in OKC





Investigators traced a perilous weekend shooting in Texas to a biker gang shootout in Oklahoma City.Three other people had been killed on the Whiskey Barrel Saloon again on April 1. The violence from that night time hasn't stopped.| MORE | Three other people lifeless after shooting at southwest Oklahoma City barOne of the country's main mavens on biker gangs mentioned the shootout on the Whiskey Barrel Saloon greater than two weeks in the past sparked any other fatal shooting over the weekend. KOCO 5 associates at ABC13 in Houston lined a highway shooting in the center of the day on Friday that left 3 other people lifeless.Motorcycle gang investigator Steve Cook mentioned intel signifies this shooting took place whilst contributors of the Bandidos bike gang had been touring for the funeral of some of the sufferers of OKC's Whiskey Barrel Saloon shooting."Unfortunately, with death comes funerals, and those are very high opportunity targets because rival motorcycle gangs know that it's typically a mandatory attendance to those functions, so they lay in wait and know there's a lot of opportunities to ambush people on the interstates," Cook mentioned.Cook mentioned retaliation is not unusual in the biker gang global."This is certainly not the first time this has happened and, unfortunately, probably won't be the last," Cook mentioned.Cook mentioned that is an ongoing, monthslong feud between the Bandidos and a gang known as the Homietos. Now, he's calling at the public and legislation enforcement to lend a hand settle the mud and stay voters protected.| MORE | Four lifeless, others injured after more than one OKC shootings this weekend"This is something that one would hope is getting the federal authority's attention. It's racketeering-style crimes that these gangs are involved in. These are territorial disputes. They are killing one another over territory and over a patch. The public needs to stop ignoring the issue. This isn't anything new. It's been going on for a long time. This is organized crime. It's not street gangs. They are organized crime, and they are involved in a wide variety of criminal activity," Cook mentioned.The names of the sufferers in the Houston shootings have now not been launched. KOCO 5 reached out to Oklahoma City police to see if they might ascertain the homicides are hooked up, however they mentioned this isn't their investigation and they are able to't ascertain right now.

