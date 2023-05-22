Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attack update: Recovery interview

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen describes being stuck off guard right through an attack outdoor a South Florida resort after a live performance previous this 12 months. The attack took place on March thirteenth whilst Allen, 59, used to be taking a smoke wreck outdoor a resort after acting with the band on the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale. In an interview broadcast on ABC’s “Good Morning America”, Allen published what took place within the attack. He defined, “I heard a couple of steps and then I just saw this (flash), and the next thing I knew was I was on the ground. I landed on my backside — hit my head on the pavement.”

The police arrested Max Hartley, a 19-year-old from Avon, Ohio, who pled no longer in charge to 2 counts of battery and 4 counts of felony mischief, in keeping with courtroom information. Hartley attacked Allen and a girl who attempted to assist him. Hartley's cause stays unknown.

“I don’t think he knew who I was, but he must have seen that I wasn’t a threat because, you know, I’ve only got one arm,” mentioned Allen, who misplaced his left arm in a automotive coincidence in 1984.

According to the police record, Hartley used to be hiding in the back of a pillar outdoor the resort after which ran at Allen, knocking him to the bottom. He additionally attacked a girl who attempted to assist Allen, however she wasn’t significantly injured. Hartley then ran to any other resort and began breaking automotive home windows till he used to be stopped by way of witnesses and police arrived, police mentioned.

Hartley's legal professional, Kevin Gardiner, did not instantly respond to an e mail Monday in quest of remark in regards to the case.

Allen’s head struck the bottom right through the attack, and he and his spouse, Lauren Monroe, advised “Good Morning America” that they have got been specializing in his restoration. The couple created the Raven Drum Foundation in 2001 to assist survivors of trauma, particularly veterans and primary responders.

Allan and his bandmates carried out Friday at a small venue of their native land of Sheffield, England, ahead of kicking off their European excursion. Allan mentioned, “I know that I’m not going to be playing music in a band forever. But while I am, I plan on making as many people happy as I possibly can. And this is my time. This is my opportunity.”

