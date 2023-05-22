During the sentencing of Payton Gendron, the Buffalo supermarket shooter, families of the victims rushed towards him in a powerful display of emotion. Gendron, a white supremacist, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his racist attack in which he killed 10 Black people. The sentencing was briefly disrupted when a member of the audience charged towards Gendron, but calm was restored and emotional testimony continued. Gendron, fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, wore bullet-resistant armor and a helmet equipped with a livestreaming camera as he carried out the attack with a semiautomatic rifle he purchased legally but then modified to load it with illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines. He faces separate federal charges that could carry a death sentence if the U.S. Justice Department chooses to seek it. Gendron pleaded guilty in November to crimes including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.
Buffalo mass shooter sentenced to life in prison during emotional hearing
More articles
- Advertisement -