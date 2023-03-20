Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Addresses Florida Assault and Head Injury Recovery

Rick Allen, the drummer for the rock band Def Leppard, is addressing a up to date horrifying incident through which he was once attacked out of doors a resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Allen was once assaulted ultimate Monday whilst smoking a cigarette out of doors the Four Seasons Hotel and was once knocked down, the place he therefore struck his head at the flooring.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, Allen launched a observation to ABC News sharing a message of gratitude for lovers who’ve reached out to proportion their love and smartly needs.

“Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping,” Allen shared. “My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space.”

Allen’s observation added that they’re thinking about and hoping for “healing for everyone involved.”

- Advertisement -

“We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy,” Allen persevered. “We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.”

According to a police report released through the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Thursday, Allen — who misplaced his left arm in a automobile twist of fate in 1984 — suffered a head damage when he was once assaulted.

Max Edward Hartley, a 19-year-old Ohio resident visiting Florida, was once arrested and charged with two counts of battery, 4 counts of legal mischief, and a depend of abusing an aged or disabled grownup.

- Advertisement -

Hartley allegedly additionally assaulted any other girl who tried to return to Allen’s assist after he was once struck.

According to the police record, Hartley allegedly knocked the girl to the bottom as smartly sooner than hitting her whilst she was once down. The girl then attempted to flee through working again into the resort, sooner than Hartley allegedly dragged her through her hair out of the foyer and onto the sidewalk, then ran from the scene of the crime.

Hartley was once arrested in a while after when safety on the Conrad resort discovered him allegedly harmful automobiles of their parking storage.

RELATED CONTENT: