Man Arrested, Protesters Clash in NYC Outside ‘Drag Story Hour’ – Rolling Stone

A person used to be arrested outdoor “Drag Story Hour NYC” hosted through New York Attorney General Letitia James on Sunday following a conflict between greater than 100 protesters, New York Post reports. DSH holds occasions the place storytellers use “the art of drag to read books to kids in libraries, schools and bookstores,” in keeping with the non-profit’s website online.

On Sunday, a DSH match came about at The Center, an LGBTQ+ neighborhood middle on West thirteenth Street, the place video photos presentations a person in a gold masks being arrested outdoor after protesters purportedly clashed over drag performers studying tales to children, and tax greenbacks serving to fund the development. The guy who used to be arrested used to be described through police by means of New York Post as an “anti-drag protester (who was) arrested for assaulting a pro-drag agitator.”

An officer from NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s place of work tells Rolling Stone the person who used to be arrested is 53-year-old Robert Porco. Porco has been charged with one depend of attack. The officer may just now not ascertain whether or not the suspect used to be for or towards the development. The officer stated no different arrests have been made in connection to the development.

Video showing to be filmed from outdoor the development depicts no less than one particular person dressed in a far-right Proud Boys sweatshirt who used to be in attendance and used to be informed to “get the fuck out of here” through opposing protesters. The guy used to be joined through every other, who looked as if it would have blood on his face as he walked clear of the gang who supported the development.

While video photos outdoor of the development depicted the conflict between opposing protesters, a photograph shared through James on Twitter from within The Center showcased households with kids carefully engaged in the storytelling happening.

Anti-LGBTQ+ expenses, comparable to the Tennessee drag ban and regulations that restrict trans healthcare, had been on the upward push, underscoring the significance of supportive occasions like Drag Story Hour. Similar family-oriented occasions had been canceled across the nation because of threats from anti-LGBTQ teams such because the Proud Boys. As New York Daily News notes, the Morrisania Library in the Bronx nixed its scheduled display in September that includes teenage drag artist Desmond Napoles once they gained violent threats.

In a observation from the legal professional common’s place of work Sunday to The New York Post, James stated the goal of the development used to be “to condemn hate and combat rampant disinformation.”

“The recent rise in anti-LGBTQ+ protests, rhetoric, and policies has left New Yorkers — myself included — devastated and disappointed,” James stated. “But I know better than anyone that when the choice is between love and hate, between joy and venom, New Yorkers will always choose love, and New Yorkers will always choose joy.”