DeAndre Hopkins released: Only these two teams had real trade talks for former Cardinals receiver, per report

The Arizona Cardinals just lately launched DeAndre Hopkins from his contract. The All-Pro huge receiver had been a trade candidate for months, however reportedly most effective the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs engaged in “substantive talks” with the Cardinals. However, each teams withdrew from negotiations for monetary causes, with Hopkins’ lofty 2023 price ticket being a possible deterrent.

Now that Hopkins is a loose agent, he’s anticipated to spark hobby amongst a number of teams wanting a high-caliber huge receiver, together with the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and the Baltimore Ravens. Of these teams, the Ravens have been just lately reported to have signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a completely assured one-year, $15 million deal.

Despite hobby from a number of teams, it’s not likely that the Bills and Chiefs will land Hopkins in a bidding struggle. The teams had talked without delay to Hopkins and he inspired them, however they is probably not fitted to win within the open marketplace because of monetary constraints.

Previously, the New England Patriots had been related to Hopkins they usually is also a logical vacation spot now that he’s a loose agent. One workforce that can fight to signal Hopkins is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who these days have much less 2023 cap area than each the Bills and Chiefs, in keeping with Over the Cap.