D’Brickashaw Ferguson, former Jets left tackle, announces he’s going to nursing school

Former New York Jets left take on, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, has introduced a brand new function. During a up to date episode of the “NFL Players: Second Acts” podcast, the three-time Pro Bowler shared his plans to attend nursing school.

Ferguson defined, “I just needed that sense of, ‘I think I can do this.'” It’s fairly of a full-circle second for the former NFL participant. When he used to be simply 9 years outdated, he underwent open-heart surgical treatment to save his lifestyles. Now, at age 39, he needs to lend a hand others heal and get well.

After enjoying for the University of Virginia and being drafted because the fourth total select within the 2006 NFL Draft, Ferguson spent his whole occupation with the New York Jets. He performed an excellent 160 consecutive video games and not overlooked a unmarried one, apart from for the general sport of the 2008 season when the Jets tried a lateral play to attempt to win in opposition to the Miami Dolphins. Ferguson introduced his retirement in April 2016, and his Number 66 jersey used to be retired through Virginia. He used to be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor in 2022.

Ferguson shared that he attended neighborhood faculty to whole some must haves for nursing school. Though he had most effective studied non secular research all the way through his time at UVA, he discovered that he loved his science categories and started dedicating himself to additional find out about. He mentioned, “I wanted something that I could offer. Like, yes, I play football, but I have this. I’m qualified to do this work and I play football. So if both of them help or encourage one another, great. But even without football, I can still do my job with excellence.”

Ferguson finished all of the must haves for nursing school and has been admitted to a number of other systems. He appears to be like ahead to beginning his new bankruptcy within the fall and is occupied with the numerous alternatives his nursing stage will open up to him.