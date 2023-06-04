Yankees injuries: Aaron Judge injured list stint possible after hurting toe, Nestor Cortes headed to IL

According to Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone, left-handed beginning pitcher Nestor Cortes is predicted to be positioned at the injured list due to a subject along with his throwing shoulder. Boone said that Cortes hasn’t absolutely recovered between begins and can have an MRI on Monday or Tuesday. The workforce is hoping that he’s going to best leave out a get started or two.

However, there’s a better worry in regards to 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge, who’s absent from the lineup towards the Dodgers on Sunday after his intense collision with the stadium wall on Saturday evening. Boone said that Judge may well be to be had as a bench participant on Sunday, however he could not verify if Judge can be positioned at the injured list. Judge is these days hitting .291/.404/.674 (193 OPS+) with 10 house runs, 40 RBIs, and 42 runs via 49 video games this season. The Yankees hope that Judge can go back inside of a couple of days whilst Cortes is the massive identify headed to the IL.

28-year-old Cortes used to be an All-Star and completed 9th in AL Cy Young vote casting remaining season. Though he has no longer carried out as neatly this yr, he stays a precious beginning pitcher for the Yankees. With starters Carlos Rodón and Frankie Montas nonetheless at the injured list, the workforce wishes Cortes to recuperate temporarily. Despite his struggles, the Yankees are at an advantage with Cortes than with out him. Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Domingo Germán, and Clarke Schmidt are the present starters, and Jhony Brito or Randy Vásquez may well be possible fill-ins in the interim.

The Yankees hope that Cortes’ shoulder problems may also be resolved with a get started or two off, and he can go back to his earlier shape once possible. The workforce had a lackluster April however completed May with a 19-10 report. They these days stand 10 video games over .500 and feature a secured playoff spot within the standings.