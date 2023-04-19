David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy. Here’s how to track your order.

The maximum recognizable bridal retailer within the United States is in hassle. David’s Bridal, which claims to get dressed 1 in 4 U.S. brides and 1 million bridesmaids once a year, filed for Chapter 11 chapter on Monday for the second one time in 5 years.
The 73-year-old store is taking a look for a purchaser to proceed running the trade, leader government James Marcum mentioned in a statement. The corporate additionally filed a understand with Pennsylvania regulators that it plans to lay off greater than 9,000 staff.