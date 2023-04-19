Hundreds showed up at Sparkman Wharf for Tampa Bay Lightning watch party

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted an legitimate watch party at Sparkman Wharf on Tuesday evening.

The first away playoff sport used to be held in Toronto because the Lightning performed the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Tampa Bay Lightning try to succeed in a fourth immediately Stanley Cup Final. They gained back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

Cindy Schofield attended the watch party together with her 7-year-old daughter.

“She’s been coming here since she was a baby to the games and she loves it,” stated Schofield.

Her daughter, Sophia, wore a blue wig with lightning bolt shades.

“You get to relax and watch the game and eat,” stated Sophia.

German Gonzalez attended the watch party together with his circle of relatives and their canine, Mocha.

“I just love the energy and I love that they are pet friendly as well. The whole family can come,” stated Gonzalez.

Fans loved reside leisure and giveaways the place they may input to win autographed prizes.

The easiest of 7 sequence continues on Thursday, April 20. The watch party starts at 6:00 p.m.