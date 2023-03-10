David de Gea wins February Castrol Save of the Month award

David de Gea has gained the Castrol Save of the Month award for February for his sensible save in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Leicester City.
February proved to be a landmark month for the Spanish goalkeeper, with De Gea successful the Carabao Cup with Manchester United and surpassing Peter Schmeichel’s report blank sheet tally along with his 181st blank sheet at the Red Devils.
One of stated 181 blank sheets got here in Man Utd’s emphatic 3-0 win over Leicester at Old Trafford on nineteenth February.
Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were given the targets on that day, however De Gea was once as similarly essential making two saves that had been worthy of Castrol Save of the Month nominations.
One of which was once a handy guide a rough response forestall to disclaim Harvey Barnes when the ahead was once blank thru on function, and the different was once so excellent it gained the Castrol Save of the Month award.
The award-winning save got here when Kelechi Iheanacho headed the ball down towards the backside left nook of the internet, and De Gea was once ready to dive throughout his function line to miraculously palm the ball transparent of risk along with his proper hand.
Other nominees for the February Castrol Save of the Month award integrated Alisson Becker, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Kepa Arrizabalaga.