Atmospheric River Threatens California With Floods Amid Snow and Heavy Rain

With some California mountain cities nonetheless buried in snow from weeks of cold-weather storms, a heat and doubtlessly bad hurricane started to transport into the state on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, wind and snow and elevating issues about common flooding.

The hurricane, referred to as an atmospheric river, arrived with rainfall alongside the coast past due on Thursday morning and used to be anticipated to turn into heavier and push inland all over the day and into Friday. It will soften lower-elevation snow and purpose flooding Thursday thru Friday, forecasters stated. And rain may linger in some portions of the state during the weekend ahead of any other atmospheric river approaches subsequent week.

Forecasters additionally warned of “copious amounts of heavy snow” within the mountains of Northern and Central California thru Friday.

By Thursday night time, portions of the state had already recorded with reference to two inches of rain, David Roth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service stated via telephone.