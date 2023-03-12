Darius Slay Addresses Trade Rumors, Future With Eagles | Texas News

The Pro Bowler mentioned there is no dangerous blood with the group.

Eagles megastar cornerback Darius Slay noticed his title within the NFL rumor mill of overdue amid reports that his agent Drew Rosenhaus asked permission from the group to hunt a business.

Amid talks of a possible go out from Philadelphia, Slay weighed in at the buzz right through the newest episode of his podcast, Big Play Slay.

The 32-year-old indicated that whilst his agent did request permission to hunt a business, he’s nonetheless hoping to complete his profession with the Eagles.

“I know what’s going on. I hear the rumors. I hear everything. I see everything all over the globe, all over the internet, and I just want my fans to know Slay did not ask to be traded. But this is part of the business,” said Slay on Saturday.

“I do want to finish my career as an Eagle, but we’ll see. We be looking forward to it, man. Got time here. But best believe, I do want to be an Eagle. But if my job requires me to go elsewhere, then I’ll go.”

Slay has been with the Eagles for the previous 3 seasons, incomes Pro Bowl nods in each and every of the closing two years. The defensive again is coming into the overall season of a three-year, $50 million deal which incorporated $30 million in assured cash. He’s because of make a base wage of $17 million in 2023, per Spotrac.

Slay additionally gave a unique shoutout to Quandre Diggs, who is one of the avid gamers actively recruiting the veteran nook amid the business rumors.