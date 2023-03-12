Plant City’s RVR Rescue sees influx of starving, surrendered horses

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As inflation helps to keep its chokehold on family budgets, many of us have to offer away their animals, pronouncing they may be able to now not have enough money them.

It seems it is not simply canines and cats being surrendered, however horses too.

ABC Action News came upon that RVR Horse Rescue in Plant City is seeing an influx of ravenous horses, taking within the animals to maintain them. Unfortunately, some horses have suffered overlook, abuse, or damage.

Julie Dennis, the Vice President of RVR Horse Rescue, says they are doing their very best to lend a hand the horses in want.

“We are kind of like a horse hospital. We take in horses that are injured, needing some form of rehabilitation,” she defined.

One of the horses is called Moon and Dennis says he was once emaciated when he first got here to RVR Horse Rescue.

“He was part of a neglect case, but he also has a medical condition. He has a cleft palette that he was born with,” she added.

Currently, RVR Horse Rescue is at capability.

Though their number one center of attention is on horses wanting rehabilitation, Dennis tells ABC Action News they’re seeing extra homeowners give up their liked animals.

“We have an influx of calls that are coming in. Due to inflation, families are struggling with feeding their horses. Getting regular care for horses. Those that have job loss,” she elaborated.

Dennis provides the cost of hay has doubled. For those that give up their horses, she says it is in most cases their final hotel, so they may be able to stay their households afloat.

RVR’s Angel program helps determined homeowners supply for his or her animals.

“Families that are struggling paycheck to paycheck, so until they’re back on their feet, we’ve been able to supply some hay and feed to their families,” she added.

Yet, the rescue’s finances could also be restricted.

“We live off of our donations. Nobody gets paid here. Every person on this property is a volunteer,” elaborated Shawn Jayroe, the President & Founder of RVR Horse Rescue.

They have created a rehoming community however want volunteers and fosters, because the sheer quantity of surrendered horses has overloaded the rescue.

“We get these calls that come in and we wish we could help every single person,” Dennis stated with emotion.

RVR Horse Rescue is 100% volunteer run and they’re asking other people to adopt a horse or come volunteer on the rescue. Joyroe stated they’re all the time in want of donations.